Shah Rukh Khan: Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has voiced the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version of Jon Favreau's The Lion King.

The Lion King releases on July 19.

Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of the iconic 1994 film The Lion King is a story of relationships. For Shah Rukh Khan, who has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King, the film “reflects it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you.”

Talking about the significance of The Lion King, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don’t realize that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on. It is unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life. Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away. Personally, I do feel the same. The small things that my father and mother said actually define me now. I realize it now. I didn’t realize it then.”

While SRK voices Mufasa, his son Aryan Khan will lend his voice to Simba.

Disney’s The Lion King releases on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

