Shah Rukh Khan on Rishi Kapoor: I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met

Shah Rukh Khan remembers late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan remembers late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Rishi Kapoor’s death left Shah Rukh Khan emotional. Kapoor holds a special place in Khan’s heart as they shared screen space in the latter’s debut film Deewana (1992).

SRK posted an endearing note about Kapoor on Twitter. It read, “As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of – Rishi Sahib.”

Recalling the first day of Deewana’s shoot, Shah Rukh Khan shared how Rishi Kapoor encouraged him with his words, “yaar tujhme energy bahut hai.”

Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss. pic.twitter.com/GAZXPq3uRp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2020

“That day in my head I became an actor! Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me,” SRK recalled.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the many visitors Rishi Kapoor had in New York while undergoing cancer treatment. He mentioned in the note, “Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the ‘Ashirwaad’ that made me who I am today.”

Shah Rukh Khan concluded his note with the words, “Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect…forever.”

