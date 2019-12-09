Shah Rukh Khan on recent flops: We just made bad films

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen as an actor in Zero. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan was last seen as an actor in Zero. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

In a conversation with Tom Brook on the 20th anniversary of Talking Movies, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan got candid about his films failing in the past few years.

“I think we just made bad films… You have to realise you set out to tell a story, sometimes you tell it well, and sometimes you (don’t),” SRK said.

Despite Shah Rukh tasting failure, the actor’s production banner Red Chillies Entertainment has been churning out films like Badla and Netflix show Bard of Blood.

“In India, everybody knows how to play cricket and how to make movies,” he added with a laugh.

“I cannot intellectualise a failure or a success, I cannot simplify or oversimplify a failure or a success… I really believe there’s no one reason for a movie going wrong, except for the fact that I truly believe I told a story badly,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the BBC interview.

SRK is set to bankroll Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Vidya Balan starrer 2012 film Kahaani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd