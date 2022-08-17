scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism was questioned: ‘If I’ve taken the name of Pak or any other country, what is the harm in it?’

Around the time of 2010 release My Name is Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had faced a barrage of attack, where his identity as an Indian was questioned.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 2:14:13 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan is currently looking forward to the release of his next, Pathaan. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has maintained a low profile of late, especially since last year when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case controversy. NCB later cleared Aryan of all charges but Shah Rukh has remained silent amid it all. However, there was a time when the actor used to speak his mind on topical subjects, even when it resulted in a backlash.

Around the time of his film release, My Name is Khan (2010), Shah Rukh got involved in a controversy where he slammed the IPL for not picking up Pakistani players at the time during an auction. Immediately, Shah Rukh’s identity was questioned and his film (My Name is Khan) started receiving negative reaction at large, with Shiv Sena workers rallying to ban the movie.

During the time of promotions, Shah Rukh Khan spoke with NDTV about the unfortunate incident and said, “That is one thing no Indian should be questioned on (their patriotism) because you don’t have to ask and you don’t have to explain why you have to love your motherland. I am strangely very proud (of being an Indian), strangely but naturally, my dad was a freedom fighter.”

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he’ll never do Hollywood films: ‘My English is not good so unless…’

Further speaking about it and the fact that his father had received the Tamrapatra for his fight against the British rule, Shah Rukh said, “Maybe I have made compromises in my life and I will never deny that but I know that I have been a good citizen, I pay my taxes, I try to be okay law-wise and then suddenly you are subjected to questioning of this form and I get very emotional about the things that people say…because my parents gave me nothing else. I am very proud of the Tamrapatra that my father has and I feel very special, especially with the people of my age group because my father was a freedom fighter, he gave me this country. So, I have this strange positive chip on my shoulder that I really like this. And when somebody asks and says that you are not a nice guy and you are not patriotic enough, I find it very strange.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Related Read |Shah Rukh Khan’s love story with India, decoded through his films

In fact, Shah Rukh did not stop there and went on to reinstate what he had maintained throughout the film promotions: “And again I say with all humility that we should have good relationships with everybody. And if I have taken the name of Pakistan or any other country what is the harm in it? I have not understood this. So that is why when people tell me are you going to retract, I don’t know what to retract? So, here on your show I will say — let’s not be friendly to any country in the world. It’s okay, let my film release with happiness.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of actioner Pathaan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee directorial Jawan in his kitty.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:14:13 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Lauren Gottlieb, esha Gupta photos with boyfriend
Lauren Gottlieb makes her relationship Insta official, Esha Gupta’s ‘happy 3’ with her boyfriend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement