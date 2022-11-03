Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Pathaan: ‘I always wanted to do a cool action film like Mission Impossible’

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that commercial mainstream films should just be simple and without the actor trying to inject their own creativity. At a fan event on his birthday, SRK spoke about why he has chosen the action-thriller Pathaan as his comeback, as he wanted to make his fans happy. He also mentioned that he had always wanted to make a film like the Mission Impossible franchise.

SRK said, “I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films, when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn’t add our own creativity to it, because we need to keep it simple, as it’s made on someone else’s orders. So I have to make a film that makes all of you happy, and all these three films (Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan) are what I’ve never done before. I’ve always wanted to do something like Mission Impossible, cool action film—I think Pathaan is like that.” The actor released the first teaser for Pathaan on his 57th birthday yesterday, which received overwhelming praise. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The teaser shows all the elements of an action-thriller, including slick fight sequences, romance and dance items as well.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after five years. While Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan will release in January 2023, he will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which will release in June of the same year. In December 2023, SRK will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, a film that also features Taapsee Pannu in the pivotal role.



The actor had a memorable 57th birthday. After low-key birthday celebrations with close friends and family, he waved at fans from the balcony of his house Mannat. Later, he attended a fan event where he danced to his iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya and cut a cake as well.