Karan Johar is technologically challenged: Shah Rukh Khan on Kalank producer’s tweet mishap

Kalank producer Karan Johar is having a field day on Twitter. After accidentally liking a tweet that spoke about Zero dismissively, which he claims happened due to a technical issue, Shah Rukh Khan fans have been slamming KJo’s Twitter feed with negative comments.

In fact, Karan Johar shared a couple of posts explaining his side of the story. In the first tweet, Karan tweeted, “Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!”

After sharing Kalank’s second song “First Class” on social media, Karan tweeted once again, “Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai.”

Later, Shah Rukh Khan himself shared a statement on Twitter making light of the entire issue.

“I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun,” Shah Rukh’s tweet read.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his production venture Badla, while Karan Johar is looking forward to the release of the period drama Kalank. The film will release on April 17.