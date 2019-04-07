Shah Rukh Khan: Attitude towards female actors undergoing a positive change

Shah Rukh Khan is one Bollywood star who enjoys an immense fan following across the globe. While the actor says he likes it when people tell him his films have entertained them, he wants to now focus on how he can change their lives for real.

“When I meet people around the world, I meet youngsters, I meet old people… they’ll turn around and say ‘your films make us happy’ and that’s very encouraging. But I want to make people happy now personally and change their lives,” SRK said in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

The 53-year-old actor expressed his happiness over Bollywood’s changing outlook towards married women.

“The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs too. There were times when I was working in the ‘90s that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film but now all of them are acting in films and its so seamless and nice, so I think lots of positive stuff for female actors in the film industry,” he said.

Recently, SRK added another feather to his hat. He was honoured with a doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London, on Friday. He received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students, held at Barbican in London.

While Shah Rukh last appeared on-screen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, Shah Rukh has not yet announced any projects as an actor. However, he is having a good run as a producer. Under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh produced the successful revenge thriller Badla. He is also collaborating with Netflix for a series called Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi.