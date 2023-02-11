Shah Rukh Khan says the competition between Pathaan and Raj Malhotra from DDLJ is ‘killing’ him: ‘Itni mushkil se action hero bana’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, took to Twitter and joked that re-releasing Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge might be a threat for his new blockbuster. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Yash Raj Films announced that SRK and Kajol’s iconic DDLJ will be re-released in theatres for a week.

YRF wrote on Twitter, “Blockbusters of 2 eras – DDLJ and Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you.” SRK replied to the tweet and wrote, “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana…and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff! This competition is killing me! I am going to see Pathaan… Raj toh ghar ka hai. (I became an action hero after so many years, and now you guys are bringing Raj back).”

Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai. https://t.co/ImGLi1nC2m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2023

Fans are excited to watch DDLJ on the big screen again. One of them wrote, “Watched DDLJ on your birthday in theatres for the first time. It was an experience. We cherished the film with a family of strangers in theatre bonded by love for SRK.” Another fan was all hearts for SRK, and wrote, “DDLJ is unique anthem of love & Pathaan is great action movie. Both characters in both movies are fighting for what they believe & it is truly beautiful🫶. No matter romance or action characters which you create are unique because you put your heart in your acting.”

DDLJ, which was released in 1995, was helmed by Aditya Chopra. In the film, Shah Rukh essayed the role of Raj Malhotra, who fell in love with Kajol’s Simran during a vacation to Europe.

As for Pathaan, the film has shattered box office records and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. YRF said in a recent update, “The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross: Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)” Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.