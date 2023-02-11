scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan says the competition between Pathaan and Raj Malhotra from DDLJ is ‘killing’ him: ‘Itni mushkil se action hero bana’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is re-releasing in theatres ahead of Valentines Day on February 14.

srk, kajolShah Rukh Khan's DDLJ will once again hit the theatres.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, took to Twitter and joked that re-releasing Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge might be a threat for his new blockbuster. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Yash Raj Films announced that SRK and Kajol’s iconic DDLJ will be re-released in theatres for a week. 

YRF wrote on Twitter, “Blockbusters of 2 eras – DDLJ and Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you.” SRK replied to the tweet and wrote, Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana…and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff! This competition is killing me! I am going to see Pathaan… Raj toh ghar ka hai. (I became an action hero after so many years, and now you guys are bringing Raj back).”

Fans are excited to watch DDLJ on the big screen again. One of them wrote, “Watched DDLJ on your birthday in theatres for the first time. It was an experience. We cherished the film with a family of strangers in theatre bonded by love for SRK.” Another fan was all hearts for SRK, and wrote, “DDLJ is unique anthem of love & Pathaan is great action movie. Both characters in both movies are fighting for what they believe & it is truly beautiful🫶.  No matter romance or action characters which you create are unique because you put your heart in your acting.”

Also read |Pathaan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster to enter Rs 900 cr club over the weekend, might slow down in next week

DDLJ, which was released in 1995, was helmed by Aditya Chopra. In the film, Shah Rukh essayed the role of Raj Malhotra, who fell in love with Kajol’s Simran during a vacation to Europe. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...

As for Pathaan, the film has shattered box office records and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. YRF said in a recent update, “The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross: Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)” Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 17:50 IST
Next Story

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes Surat city; no casualty or damage

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close