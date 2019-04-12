Shah Rukh Khan on Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor: He made a Fauji out of a boy, will miss him

Director of popular Shah Rukh Khan television show Fauji, Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor passed away on Wednesday due to age-related illness.

Advertising

Shah Rukh on Friday took to Twitter to share the deep impact the filmmaker had on the actor’s life early on.

The actor wrote, “He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it’s because of this man who made a ‘Fauji’ out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir…always. May u find peace in ur new mission.”

He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it’s because of this man who made a ‘Fauji’ out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir…always. May u find peace in ur new mission. pic.twitter.com/j6LKM2MJpV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

Yes, I remember well the day the ‘Colonel’ brought you to my house during Faujj. ‘Watch this young man’ He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man @iamsrk https://t.co/038qJ1Ma3v — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 12, 2019

Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur also replied to SRK’s tweet. He wrote, “Yes, I remember well the day the ‘Colonel’ brought you to my house during Faujj. ‘Watch this young man’ He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man @iamsrk.”

Advertising

Commenting how the late director was always bursting with energy, Shah Rukh Khan further shared, “And he was so jovial. Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make u smile away ur troubles. One of those people u assumed will never leave your side cos he was so full of life.”

Shekhar Kapur concluded the series of tweets by raising a toast to the director. He wrote, “Yes. Generous too. Let’s just raise a toast to Colonel Kapoor. And hope we come across more like him. If we are lucky. It’s wonderful that you amongst the million things you are busy with, remembered him so fondly.”