Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional and funny in chat with fans on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to a chat.

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday decided to conduct an #AskSRK session for his fans on Twitter. He tweeted, “Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too.” As soon as he tweeted, the actor received thousands of questions on his life, films and more.

King Khan replied to a few users, and his replies were fun, intense, philosophical and heart-warming.

On his upcoming project

A Twitter user @Shailav_ wrote to SRK, “Sir, lots of rumors about your next project.. u pls announce yourself…”

The actor replied, “Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi! (I will only announce. Who else will do it, my brother!”

On his voice

@Shahebaz4Srk tweeted, “How do you work on changing your voice for every character you play- It always differs in each movie. Also how difficult is it to modulate your voice?”

Shah Rukh replied, “Glad you asked this. I try my best but not always succeed. Our voice box is an amazing tool…u have to learn how to control it.”

SRK reveals his philosophical and sensible side

A Twitter user @imsmohsin asked Shah Rukh, “If you weren’t famous, what would you be up to right now?”

The actor replied, “I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being Famous is not a job it’s a byproduct of the work you do sometimes…”

Filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan asked, “Do places we come from define what we become?”

Shah Rukh replied, “There are places in your heart and soul which define what you become…I think.”

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

“How to deal with hatred we get for doing the right thing?” asked @Shahebaz4Srk.

In response, SRK tweeted, “The ‘right thing’ is a personal feeling. Not based on anybody else’s expectations or demand. Its for your own self. Hatred and love for it should not define it…the right thing doesn’t look for gratification or acceptance…it just is.”

SRK shares what he learned from AbRam

Riteish Deshmukh asked, “What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam,” to which the 53-year-old said, “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

When SRK shared wise words with a fan of Suhana’s age

“I’m at the age of Suhana and I wanna piece of advice from you!♥ can you do it for me please,” tweeted @SHAHODx. In response to the tweet, SRK wrote, “Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are…”

Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are… https://t.co/w6R16tlkFm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

When a fan confessed love

When SRK fan @mrunmayeah tweeted, “Might seem a little cheesy but I really really love you Shahrukh,” the actor replied, “I like cheese…”

Shah Rukh Khan ended the chat with a tweet.

“Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply…may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all,” SRK’s tweet read.

