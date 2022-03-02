Shah Rukh Khan says he hasn’t seen Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha’

After a long silence on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the social media platform on Wednesday for a #AskSRK session with fans. Earlier in the day, the actor released the first teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

When a fan asked Shah Rukh if he had seen Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, SRK wrote, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan.”

Another fan wrote that he had been missing Shah Rukh for a while now. The fan tweeted, “Filmo mai aate reho…Khabro mai nahi.” To this, the actor replied, “Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan.”

When another fan asked if Pathaan will meet the expectations of fans, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan.”

The King of romance was also asked by a fan how he should concentrate in his studies. “Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh,” wrote the DDLJ actor.

A fan shared a photo of fans standing outside SRK’s residence and thanking him for the announcement. Thanking the fans in return, Shah Rukh wrote, “If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally…thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements. #Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh Khan concluded the #AskSRK session with the tweet, “Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish…YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all.”