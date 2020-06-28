28 years of SRK: ‘My passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you’

Shah Rukh Khan marked his debut in Bollywood with Deewana, which released in 1992. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan marked his debut in Bollywood with Deewana, which released in 1992. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years of his journey in Bollywood on June 24. His first appearance on the silver screen was in Deewana, which released on June 25, 1992. The film also featured actors Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

On June 28, King Khan took to Twitter to thank his audience. Reminiscing about his journey, SRK wrote, “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you.”

Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. pic.twitter.com/svjEDYZ0TU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

He continued that more than his professionalism “my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you.”

In another tweet, he thanked Gauri Khan for clicking the picture.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has not made an official announcement on his next project as an actor. However, the actor, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, was recently spotted shooting on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat in a viral video.

Though the details of the project are yet to be known, fans of SRK are excited to see him back in action.

As a producer, SRK’s latest work was Betaal, a Netflix series which he produced for the streaming giant. His next production venture is the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas.

