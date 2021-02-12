Shah Rukh Khan marks 11 years of My Name is Khan with a photo and a post: Everybody did a very fine job

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer My Name is Khan completed 11 years on Friday, the actor took to Twitter and appreciated the film’s cast and crew. He said while he finds celebrating a film’s anniversary ‘repetitive’, My Name Is Khan needs a special word of appreciation.

He shared on Twitter, “Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it.”

Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it. pic.twitter.com/zJE8PkxeHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2021

Directed by Karan Johar, My Name is Khan revolved around innocent Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) whose family falls apart post 9/11 attack. He embarks on a journey to meet the US president to tell him that not all Muslims are terrorists.

The film’s dialogues like “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist” and “Khan, from the epiglottis” found many takers at the time. The music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, especially songs like “Sajda” and “Noor-e-khuda”, was loved by the audience.

My Name is Khan also starred Jimmy Shergill, Zarina Wahab, Vinay Pathak and Arjun Mathur among others.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in YRF film Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone. The shoot of the Siddharth Anand directorial is underway. The film will mark SRK’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero. It is for the first time in his 29-year-long career that he has not had a release in theatres for over two years.