Shah Rukh Khan’s old photo in school uniform goes viral, Richa Chadha remembers her ‘first love’ before Rahul Dravid

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been swooning over an old photo of his that’s now going viral. In the picture that an ardent fan shared, a young SRK is clad in uniform and is with his classmates at a store. Sharing the picture, a fan wrote, “An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I’ll never complain about.”

Richa Chadha commented on the photo, “First love.” A fan responded to Richa saying, “I thought Rahul Dravid was your first love.” Richa responded, “SRK predates Rahul Dravid.”

Other fans reacted to the post and commented, “See the determination in his eyes. Everyone knew where he came from, but only one knew where he was going.”

Though Shah Rukh Khan’s recent slew of films have not worked magic at the box office, he still remains a fond favourite among his fans. His charisma, wit and gentlemanly courtesy continue to be one of the most distinctive traits about him, and his followers never tire of sharing old interviews and photos.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in the industry and held an Ask Me Anything Session on Twitter. When a fan asked him, “App bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kya sir.. Hamari trah (Sir, are you also unemployed now, like the rest of us?)”, he responded, “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh (Those who don’t do anything” Asked about the release of his next film, he replied, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.” SRK will feature next in Pathan, opposite Deepika Padukone.

SRK began his acting journey with television shows such as Fauji and Circus before making his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. He cemented a position for himself in the industry with films such as Darr, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film, Zero, which featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.