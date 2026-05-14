Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Shah Rukh Khan offered me Main Hoon Na, later Farah Khan called up and said no’: Saif Ali Khan
During a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed he was offered a role in Main Hoon Na by Shah Rukh Khan, but things changed after Farah Khan intervened.
Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a copy in Shah Rukh Khan-backed Kartavya. Recently, the actor opened up about his long association with SRK and revealed that during the making of Main Hoon Na, the superstar had even offered him a role in the film. However, Farah Khan later turned down the idea. The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking speculation about a possible rift between Saif and Farah.
Saif Ali Khan on being offered Main Hoon Na
In the viral clip from a Bollywood Hungama interview, Saif is asked about the seriousness of an offer when it comes from Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said, “He once called me for a movie that didn’t happen. Shah Rukh once called me for Main Hoon Na; he said there is a great part. Then Farah called me later and said ‘no, no, no.'” Soon after Saif realized what he said, he added, “I shouldn’t say these things, but I am too honest. This will get highlighted somewhere. But yes, Red Chillies is a wonderful production; they pick up really exciting and interesting ideas. It was very cool to get an offer like that.”
Also Read: ‘All the best to me’: Saif Ali Khan reacts to his viral Kartavya poster-blessing moment
Reacting to this clip, fans assumed that Saif Ali Khan was offered Zayed Khan’s role; others also asked if there was any rift between Saif and Farah Khan.
Saif Ali Khan on Shah Rukh Khan
Talking about his Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who has bankrolled Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan said in an interview with SCREEN: “As a producer, SRK has not made his presence felt in the movie. One of the nice things that many producers do is give a lot of space and scope to the production. This film has kind of been run by Pulkit, and he has been given the space by Red Chillies to do that, which is really generous of them.”
Saif added, “As a production company, the subjects they choose, the people they put together, are very interesting. SRK has a huge love of cinema, and we can feel that in his production.”
At the film’s trailer launch, Saif had praised SRK and said, “Shah Rukh Khan is someone I look up to in many ways. He told me there is a lovely script that he wanted me to hear and read, so we went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director. Once the film was complete, he said it had come out as a lovely movie, and he was very happy with it. So that was pretty much it.”
Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya will be released on Netflix on May 15, 2026. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra, and Manish Chaudhari in important roles.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05