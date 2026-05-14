‘Shah Rukh Khan offered me Main Hoon Na, later Farah Khan called up and said no’: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a copy in Shah Rukh Khan-backed Kartavya. Recently, the actor opened up about his long association with SRK and revealed that during the making of Main Hoon Na, the superstar had even offered him a role in the film. However, Farah Khan later turned down the idea. The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking speculation about a possible rift between Saif and Farah.

Saif Ali Khan on being offered Main Hoon Na

In the viral clip from a Bollywood Hungama interview, Saif is asked about the seriousness of an offer when it comes from Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said, “He once called me for a movie that didn’t happen. Shah Rukh once called me for Main Hoon Na; he said there is a great part. Then Farah called me later and said ‘no, no, no.'” Soon after Saif realized what he said, he added, “I shouldn’t say these things, but I am too honest. This will get highlighted somewhere. But yes, Red Chillies is a wonderful production; they pick up really exciting and interesting ideas. It was very cool to get an offer like that.”