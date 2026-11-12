Shah Rukh’s no-photo rule, Salman’s sofa, Aishwarya’s corner: Inside Manish Malhotra’s party

For Bollywood celebrities, Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party is much more than a festive get-together. It is where the industry’s biggest stars come together, photographers wait for hours to capture their appearances and social media gets its share of glamorous pictures and videos. But what really happens inside the designer’s lavish Pali Hill home? Journalist Namrata Zakaria, editor of Rolla Media, has offered a glimpse into the celebrations through an account of her visit to this year’s party, held on November 5.

In her article, Namrata shared that Manish had planned a more intimate celebration this time following the death of his mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, earlier in the year. His invitation described it as a ‘more intimate celebration’. While he initially wanted to limit the guest list to 200, he eventually ended up hosting nearly 300 people. His annual party usually sees around 400 guests at his five-storey residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Namrata wrote that Manish wanted to celebrate Diwali, a festival his mother loved, while remembering her. The party, however, was anything but small.

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300 outfits, 100 paparazzi

One of the most interesting details in Namrata’s account is how the party doubles up as a major brand-building exercise for Manish Malhotra. Every guest is asked to wear an outfit designed by him, making the evening a fashion showcase featuring some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

According to Namrata, the designer’s team puts together nearly 300 looks in just six days before the party. The celebrities then pose for photographers stationed outside his residence, with nearly 80 to 100 paparazzi waiting at a specially decorated backdrop in the parking area.

The pictures and videos from the party continue to circulate on social media and entertainment websites for days. Each celebrity also shares pictures of their outfit with their followers, giving the designer’s label visibility across platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

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Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s appearance

This year’s party also grabbed attention because of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s joint appearance. The couple arrived together and posed for photographers, with their affectionate moments becoming one of the most widely discussed highlights of the evening. Their appearance attracted attention amid public speculation about their marriage.

Other guests included Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Nita Ambani, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan’s secret entry and strict no-photo rule

While most celebrities arrive through the main entrance and pose for the paparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan has a different arrangement. According to Namrata, the actor always uses the back entrance of Manish’s house and avoids being photographed, even when he is inside the party.

His personal bodyguard, Ravi Singh, reportedly requests guests to delete any pictures or videos they may have taken of the actor. Namrata added that anyone who manages to post a photograph or video of Shah Rukh could risk not being invited to the party again.

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Despite his no-photograph rule, Shah Rukh is said to be warm towards guests. Namrata wrote that he greets people with a hug and even kisses their hands, including those he is meeting for the first time. The actor usually arrives well past midnight and eventually makes his way to the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

The DJ then plays his hit songs as Shah Rukh dances for an hour or two. He is usually surrounded by daughter Suhana Khan and her friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, along with Agastya Nanda.

The white sofa corner

Namrata also shared that the party is held on the second floor, which has a large living room, dining area, two terraces, a bar and an entertainment room with another terrace. The floor can accommodate around 300 to 350 people.

The most sought-after spot is a corner of the living room lined with plush white sofas. Namrata described it as the ‘hautest and haughtiest’ section of the party, where some of Bollywood’s biggest stars sit while other guests make their way over to greet them.

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She recalled that when Salman Khan is present, he usually occupies this spot for most of the evening, with guests lining up to meet him. Even Madhuri Dixit is among those who greet the superstar.

Aishwarya Rai, too, is among the stars who occupy this coveted corner, as are Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan when they attend the celebrations.

Manish Malhotra has been associated with Bollywood for over three decades. He began his career as a costume designer and has dressed some of the biggest stars in the industry over the years. His annual Diwali parties have also become a much-awaited Bollywood tradition, bringing together actors, filmmakers and other industry friends under one roof.