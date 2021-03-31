Shah Rukh Khan is bombarded by fans about his next film, says ‘Announcements are for airports, railway stations’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday and his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions about his next release. SRK was last seen on the silver screen in 2018’s Zero and it was earlier speculated that his next film Pathan will hit the screens in 2021.

In the AMA session, Shah Rukh Khan did not categorically make any announcements about the film but his answers have left the fans even more curious. When a fan asked him for “glimpse” of his next movie, SRK replied, “Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry!”

Earlier this year, YRF released the calendar for its 2021 releases but Pathan was not included on the list, which led to the speculation that the film might not release this year. Yash Raj Films, the producers of Pathan, have not made any official announcements about the film as of now.

Another fan asked him about his next release and SRK replied, “Bhai bana raha hoon…bana raha hoon!!!.” But King Khan was his witty self when a fan asked him about the announcement of his next and he said, “Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend….movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai…..”

When another fan asked him to appear on screen soon as they have not seen him in the movies in a long time, SRK replied, “Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry.”

A video clip allegedly from Pathan’s shooting in Dubai went viral a few weeks ago. The clip had the actors performing an action sequence.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting to see the star in the theatres for over two years now. Pathan, directed by Sidharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan also shot for a cameo in the film recently.