Shah Rukh Khan: Will announce my next film in a month or two

Amid rumours of his upcoming films, Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that he is working on 2-3 scripts and will announce his next acting project shortly. Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero in December 2018.

At the launch of the second season of Ted Talks, Shah Rukh was asked to address the reports and also if he would be announcing his next anytime soon. “I am taking time. I am thinking a lot. I am working on two-three scripts right now. As soon as they are ready, I am ready because most of the people working (on those scripts) are busy so I will it announce it myself. In a month or two I will figure out the time and everything,” he told reporters here.

Two months ago, media reports surfaced suggesting the actor would next collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani. It was followed by the rumour that he was in talks with Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action film. Days after the speculation about a project with Zafar began, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to take a dig at various rumours about his upcoming films.

“It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.”

Before his return on the big screen, the Raees star will return to the small screen, hosting the second season of TED Talks India: Nayi Baat. The show, to be aired for 26 episodes, will have people from all walks of life, much like the previous season.

The show will be filmed in Hindi and English, while it would be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. It will begin airing on November 2- Shah Rukh’s 54th birthday- on the networks’ flagship Hindi channel Star Plus, Nat Geo and English channel Star World in addition to streaming on digital platform Hotstar.