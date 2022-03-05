Shah Rukh Khan to work with Aashiq Abu on a thriller? Naaradan director drops hints

Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan were in for a surprise earlier this week as they got a glimpse of his upcoming action film Pathaan. But it looks like he isn’t done yet, as another announcement of an SRK film might follow soon. Director Aashiq Abu is looking to collaborate with the star on an upcoming project. The Naaradan director shared that he recently finished a meeting with SRK and that the actor was ‘happy’ with what was presented to him.

“See, we just finished a meeting with him (SRK). We shared an idea. He was happy with it. But, you know, it will take some time. Since the pandemic is still going on, his schedules, our schedules, anyway, it’s going to take time,” he told Pinkvilla.

While Aashiq Abu did not reveal much about the project that they are working on, he said that it will be “some kind of thriller.”

In 2019, Aashiq Abu had a meeting with SRK at his residence Mannat, and shared a selfie with him on social media. At the time, a source told indianexpress.com, “Director Aashiq Abu met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat today and signed a film with him. Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame will pen the script.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018’s Zero. His next film Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is said to be working on Atlee’s next as well, but so far, no official announcement has been made about the film, in which he reportedly shares screen space with Nayanthara. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan left the country along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone to shoot for Pathaan in Spain.