Shah Rukh Khan rejects stuntman’s help in bone-crunching new ad, fans draw parallels with Pathaan. Watch

After taking a break from leading roles for more than four years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. The actor’s comeback vehicle, the YRF film Pathaan, is a blockbuster success. But not only has SRK returned on the big screen, he is making sure everyone gets to see more of him at home, too. SRK has been making more appearances in ads than he has in the last few years, making up for the low profile he has kept in the last few years.

Take, for instance, the latest commercial for a soft drink brand, in which he is seen performing stunts similar to the ones he did in Pathaan. In the over one-minute video, Shah Rukh, dressed in all black, thrashes goons, grabs on to a helicopter and kicks up a storm, all in a bid to get to his favourite drink. The ad breaks the fourth wall towards the end, to reveal that SRK is on set with director Vinil Mathew, who tells him that a stuntman can take over while he relaxes. SRK rejects the offer.

As soon as the ad was shared by one of his fan pages, SRK’s fans rushed to comments section to drop multiple heart and fire emojis. One user drew parallels between Pathaan and the ad, writing, “His next movie Pathaan 2 or Tiger 3 will have similar scene same to how there was train scene ad for thumbs up and there was also train scene for Pathaan (sic).”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is not only Shah Rukh’s biggest blockbuster of his career, but is also the biggest Bollywood film of since Aamir Khan’s Dangal. It has made a mark in the international market as well, having minted over a whopping Rs 865 crore.

The film’s success comes as a relief to Bollywood, which was taking a beating at the ticket counters. Not even big star-driven films (read Akshay Kumar’s multiple releases or Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha) could turn a profit theatrically. Only time will tell if Shah Rukh Khan will continue his winning streak with his other two releases this year — Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.