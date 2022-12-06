Brooding Shah Rukh Khan brandishes a shotgun in new Pathaan still. See here

Yash Raj Films has dropped a brand new still of Shah Rukh Khan from his upcoming action film Pathaan. The film marks Shah Rukh highly anticipated return to starring roles after a gap of over four years.

Shah Rukh will reportedly play a spy in the film, whose trailer teased a Mission Impossible-style globe-trotting spectacle. Pathaan is also said to be a part of a shared universe of spy films produced by YRF, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Salman and Shah Rukh have both filmed cameos for Pathaan and the upcoming third Tiger movie.

The new still shows a brooding SRK brandishing a shotgun, and wearing combat gear. His long hair is flowing in the breeze, and the backdrop reveals several Dubai landmarks. We saw a glimpse of him in action in the film’s teaser, which was unveiled on the occasion of Shah Rukh’s birthday last month. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Commenting on Shah Rukh’s appearance, director Siddharth Anand said in a press statement, “Shah Rukh Khan has sported countless looks that have shaped the pop-culture of our country and inspired generations of youngsters to dress like the king of Bollywood. His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won’t be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films. So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan. We wanted to capture the essence of his character which is inherently cool through what he wears and also his hairstyle. We wanted to make SRK the symbol of alpha and machismo, someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look.”

The actor was last seen in a starring role in 2018’s critical and commercial flop Zero. He made the choice to take a sabbatical for some time, and returned to the big screen this year in three back-to-back cameo roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra. He said in a recent interview with Deadline that he wanted to spend more time with his children.

Next year, the actor will be seen in three high-profile films. After January’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh will star in director Atlee’s Jawan, and then in director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is slated for release in December.