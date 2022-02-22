scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Shah Rukh Khan beats up bad guys while sporting cool new look in this ‘toofani’ ad. Watch video

In the ad for a popular beverage brand, we see Shah Rukh Khan showing off his cool new look as he puts bad guys in their place.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 8:01:04 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan in new commercial. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is back. Well, no, this is not an official announcement regarding his next project. But at least, fans get to see him kick some ass in a new action-packed commercial.

In the ad for a popular beverage brand, we see King Khan showing off his cool new look as he puts bad guys in their place. SRK looks smart in an all-black suit and dark glares.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 

The caption of the video post read, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.⚡ @thumsupofficial.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Elated fans quickly flooded Shah Rukh’s post with happy comments. One user wrote, “I’m so freaking happy.” Another user mentioned, “Missed you so much.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Pathan. The actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The YRF movie is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, rashmika mandanna, sara ali khan
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna: 11 photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement