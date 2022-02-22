Shah Rukh Khan beats up bad guys while sporting cool new look in this ‘toofani’ ad. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is back. Well, no, this is not an official announcement regarding his next project. But at least, fans get to see him kick some ass in a new action-packed commercial.

In the ad for a popular beverage brand, we see King Khan showing off his cool new look as he puts bad guys in their place. SRK looks smart in an all-black suit and dark glares.

The caption of the video post read, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.⚡ @thumsupofficial.”

Elated fans quickly flooded Shah Rukh’s post with happy comments. One user wrote, “I’m so freaking happy.” Another user mentioned, “Missed you so much.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Pathan. The actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The YRF movie is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.