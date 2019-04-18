Shah Rukh Khan on his next project: I don’t have anything that stunning, scintillating and exciting to work on

Shah Rukh Khan is in China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival. Overwhelmed with the warm welcome, King Khan told Chinese publication CGTN that he didn’t expect this level of excitement among people in China and thought that all the cheering was for “something else or someone else.”

Advertising

On Wednesday, he also tweeted, “What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!”

Shah Rukh will be attending the screening of his 2018 release Zero at the film festival. While the Aanand L Rai directorial was panned in India, the actor, in the interview, mentioned he was sceptical about the Chinese audience’s response to the movie. He said, “Unfortunately Zero itself wasn’t received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it.”

Calling the film a ‘labour of love’, SRK also said that he will be watching the film after three months and maybe this time he will be able to figure out what went wrong.

Advertising

On being asked about his next project, the actor said, “I haven’t decided what I will do next. I thought I will take a few months off and try and work on what I want to do because it’s very important for me to be most excited about it. I work 16 hours a day, so if it doesn’t excite you in the morning, you should not wake up. At my stage, when I have worked in over 80 films, have done some satisfactory roles and have made a career out of what I do, I should be like I don’t want to get up and go if it’s not going to be an absolutely, stunning, scintillating and exciting day as an actor. So, right now I don’t have anything that stunning, scintillating and exciting, If I will have it, I will start working on it.”

At the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as the creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries.