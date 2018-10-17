Shah Rukh Khan: I have never understood a script

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s script sense has been questioned several times in his more than two decade-long career. At an event on Tuesday evening, SRK said, “I never listen to scripts, I listen to the heartbeats of the people I work with.”

“At times, millennials chat with me and say things like why you let go of that script, that was such a great script. Till date, I never understood a script. And I can say this with confidence that I never understood the script but the script maker or the filmmaker,” the superstar added.

Shah Rukh spoke at the celebration of 20 years of his iconic romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also present at the event were Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Sana Saeed and many others from Bollywood.

Recalling the night when Karan Johar narrated Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s script to him, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he hated the story but said yes because he wanted to work with the filmmaker, who was making his debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

“Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense crap story to me; which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way Karan, the man with many words tried to impress me with his crap story,” Shah Rukh said as the audience erupted into laughter.

In hindsight, the Raees star feels it was better he didn’t understand the film’s script.

“So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in. and I am glad that I did not get into the story and just went ahead with the conviction of Karan,” Shah Rukh quipped.

