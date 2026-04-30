‘His ego, my self-respect’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Shah Rukh Khan never apologised

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, widely recognised as one of the defining playback voices for Shah Rukh Khan during the ’90s and early 2000s, has opened up again about their long-standing fallout. In a recent podcast, the singer spoke at length about what led to the rift, describing it as a mix of personal hurt and unresolved differences. The singer had earlier said he felt disrespected for not getting due credit in Main Hoon Na, which starred SRK and was also produced by him.

In a conversation with Nidhi Vasandani, the singer addressed the reason behind their rift. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s ego and my self-respect are the reasons for the rift. Shah Rukh is younger than me, yet when Farah Khan’s husband abused him so much, Shah Rukh still hugged him. Aamir Khan even named a dog after Shah Rukh, and the two of them still became friends.”

‘He didn’t say sorry even once’

He added that what affected him most was the absence of even a basic apology. “What hurt me was that you couldn’t even say sorry once. You are such a big person, yet no apology. The blunder you made—just remember, something like this will happen to you too, maybe in your own home production.”

Dismissing the idea that his decision was driven by ego, Abhijeet clarified, “I was very proud—I had stopped singing for others. I felt I was Shah Rukh’s voice and wouldn’t sing for anyone else. This isn’t ego, it’s deep hurt.”

He also recalled moments where he felt ignored despite being present. “When I saw him hugging everyone, I was sitting right there too. He could have just said, ‘Come on, Abhijeet, let it go.’ He could have done at least that.”

Addressing statements about people using Shah Rukh Khan’s name for publicity, the singer said, “It’s not that I want to sing for you. You say people are using your name for publicity. Why would I use your name when you are using my voice? That’s the pain.”

ALSO READ: Married at 13 to a 30-year older man, ‘Bollywood’s Masterji’ Saroj Khan converted to Islam to give her kids a father

Story continues below this ad

‘This is petty behaviour’

He added that he would have handled the situation differently. “If I had made such a mistake, if I were Shah Rukh, I would have gone to his house, grabbed his collar and said, ‘Come on, let it go.’”

Abhijeet further said, “This is very petty behaviour. My songs will be heard for life. Today, people don’t even know who Rajesh Khanna was, despite him being such a big superstar. They listen to Kishore Kumar and Rafi, but don’t know those songs were picturised on Rajesh Khanna. You and I may know, but the next generation won’t.”

Despite the bitterness, he did not rule out a reconciliation. “If there is a patch-up, the kind of voice Shah Rukh needs, no one can give him that. I can give him an even better voice than before.”

Abhijeet and Shah Rukh’s current relationship

Last year, in a conversation with ANI, when asked about his current relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, “Koi relationship hi nahi hai. I have met him a few times, but just for hello or hi greetings. Haven’t sat and talked to him properly like I am doing with you right now.”

Story continues below this ad

In an earlier interaction with Lehren Retro, the singer had also shared that he made a few attempts to resolve their personal differences, but said those efforts did not work out. He further added that Shah Rukh is a very commercial person who will use others and remove anyone from his path to success.

Abhijit and Shah Rukh Khan’s fall out

For context, Abhijeet was one of the most recognisable playback voices for Shah Rukh Khan through the ’90s and early 2000s, delivering several popular tracks including “Tauba,” “Woh Ladki Sabse Alag Hai,” “Baadshah O Baadshah,” and “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha.”

However, the association came to an end after Billu (2009). Over the years, Abhijeet has maintained that the fallout stemmed from a lack of proper credit and recognition. He had earlier shared that, particularly after Main Hoon Na, he felt that while everyone else on set was acknowledged, singers were often overlooked. The experience, he said, hurt his self-respect.