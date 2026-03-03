‘Mannat bought at Rs 18 cr, now Rs 300 cr; KKR already 40-50x up’: Celebrity wealth manager reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s billionaire playbook

Shah Rukh Khan is not just one of the biggest stars in the world – he is also the only actor globally to have entered the billionaire club. According to Hurun India Rich List 2025, King Khan has a reported net worth of Rs 12,490 crore (approximately $1.4 billion). The Bollywood superstar has built an empire that extends far beyond cinema, cementing his place among the wealthiest entertainers worldwide. In a recent podcast, celebrity wealth manager Deepak Hiro Vazirani breaks down what truly sets Shah Rukh Khan apart from the rest.

In a conversation with Sharan Hegde, Deepak said his success isn’t accidental, it’s strategic. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan is a businessman, he is very well read, he understands business. There is only one SRK that happens in an era.”

When asked what sets the superstar apart financially, Deepak admitted, “I don’t manage his money, I wish I could. May be some day but I think he is very well diversified. I remember the Mannat that he bought in Rs 18 crores, today it is worth Rs 300 crore.”

And that’s just real estate. Speaking about the actor’s stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders, Deepak said, “He bought his cricket team in X amount today, it’s about 40, 50x.”

He further explained, “He is very well diversified, he understands. So all these people who are wealthy, they became wealthy because they are very well diversified, they have multiple sources of revenue coming to them. For a common man I don’t have that avenue, that money, so I am stuck in my job.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s stake in Kolkata Knight Riders

Filmmaker Karan Johar, in a recent conversation with Sarthak Ahuja, echoed similar sentiments. He recalled how SRK became involved with KKR when the IPL launched in 2007, calling it the “first time that there was a genuine, amazing, master partnership.”

At the time, Shah Rukh acquired a 55 percent stake when the franchise was valued at around Rs 300 crore. Today, its valuation tells a very different story. Reports in January suggested he was considering increasing his stake by another 35 percent — a deal that could reportedly cost Rs 4,000 crore.

Karan added, “Shah Rukh Khan bought a cricket team when it started decades ago, look at the valuation today, why is it? It is because SRK is obsessed, passionate and sincerely active about his liaison with KKR. He is not just adding presence in that stadium or giving his name to that partnership. It is because he strategises, he engages, he obsesses, he gives hours of his time to that liaison. That is why it is such a profitable venture for him and that is why it’s probably bigger than any business in movies that he is engaged with.”

Mannat’s renovation

Shah Rukh’s iconic residence Mannat is currently undergoing renovation, prompting the actor and his family to temporarily shift. He is now residing in a four-floor apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, reportedly paying Rs 24 lakh per month in rent. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan has rented an additional nearby property for Rs 1.35 lakh per month to accommodate the family’s staff.

In November 2024, Gauri sought approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to add two more floors to the Mannat annexe. The proposal aims to expand the six-storey structure behind the main bungalow by 616.02 square meters. Since Mannat is a protected heritage property, structural changes require formal clearance. The estimated renovation cost stands at Rs 25 crore.