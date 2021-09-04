Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara start shooting for Atlee’s next

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has now also started shooting for his next collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

According to sources close to the project, SRK and Nayanthara have started shooting for the film in Pune. A source shared with indianexpress.com, “While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara has joined in a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Dagubatti will play the antagonist in the film and he will join the cast later.”

. @iamsrk – #Nayanthara – @Atlee_dir ‘s new #Bollywood project shoot started in #Pune Best wishes to @Atlee_dir and Nayan for their 1st Hindi project.. Best wishes to @iamsrk and rest of the team for Blockbuster Success.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2021

On Saturday morning, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted a few updates on the film and wished Atlee and sent out his best wishes for the film’s success.

While this will be the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, the filmmaker has made a mark with films like Bigil and Mersal.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. The actor’s next Pathan will hopefully release in 2022.