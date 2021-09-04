scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara start shooting for Atlee’s next

According to sources, Atlee has begun working on his next featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the first schedule is being shot in Pune.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
September 4, 2021 10:07:02 am
Shah Rukh Khan will share screen-space with Nayanthara in Atlee's next.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has now also started shooting for his next collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

According to sources close to the project, SRK and Nayanthara have started shooting for the film in Pune. A source shared with indianexpress.com, “While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara has joined in a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Dagubatti will play the antagonist in the film and he will join the cast later.”

On Saturday morning, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted a few updates on the film and wished Atlee and sent out his best wishes for the film’s success.

While this will be the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, the filmmaker has made a mark with films like Bigil and Mersal.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. The actor’s next Pathan will hopefully release in 2022.

