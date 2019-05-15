Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix: The Playlist

Which day is not a perfect Shah Rukh Khan day? None. Nearly all of our days can be spent binging on SRK’s films. After all, he has done quite a few of them, and most of them are entertaining, one way or the other. Here are some of his movies that are easily available for streaming on Netflix.

Dilwale

This 2015 Rohit Shetty directorial was an out-and-out entertainer and it marked the reunion of everyone’s favourite onscreen couple Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. It had drama, an element of mystery, and entertaining songs. It might not have pleased a whole lot of people, but even watching Shah Rukh making a complete fool of himself is fun. Dilwale also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon prominently.

Chennai Express

Another Rohit Shetty directorial featuring Shah Rukh Khan, but this time the actor was paired with the lovely and talented Deepika Padukone. The plot might be old, but the action and the jokes were fun. SRK as a 40 plus Rahul and Deepika as the temperamental Meena made for a great onscreen couple. And try as we may, Bollywood will never let us forget Yo Yo Honey Singh’s “Lungi Dance.”

Happy New Year

Yet another film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. This 2014 movie had nothing going for it, except for a couple of songs. Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah featured in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Farah Khan.

Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan’s directorial debut featured her favourite Shah Rukh Khan playing an army officer disguised as a student. This was surprisingly entertaining. Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan also featured in the film, but no one particularly cared about them since everyone had their eyes glued onto the pair of Shah Rukh and Sushmita Sen. Yes, there were dramatic moments and melodramatic dialogues, but SRK can make anything charming. It’s his superpower.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

The Imtiaz Ali directorial tanked at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Despite great locations and the star cast which boasted of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the romantic drama didn’t drive anyone crazy. Not in the good way, at least.

Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on this 2007 reincarnation revenge drama and the result was stupendous. It had great songs and dialogues, which are still fresh in people’s memory. Remember, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost?” The movie also marked the comeback of Arjun Rampal, who was seen in a negative avatar in the film. And not to forget, Om Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone’s debut in Bollywood.

Raees

A gangster drama, but nowhere close to the style of Anurag Kashyap. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger. The Rahul Dholakia film featured Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan as the female lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen donning the cop uniform for this one. Unfortunately, this too failed to make a lasting impression on critics as well as the general audience.

Dear Zindagi

The Gauri Shinde film was seen as a kind of an experiment on Shah Rukh Khan’s part. The actor played the role of a shrink who counsels Alia Bhatt’s character successfully, therefore leading her onto the path of recovery. The movie performed decently at the box office.

Chalte Chalte

Did you know that the 2003 romantic drama was earlier supposed to feature Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead? However, things didn’t quite pan out and Rani Mukerji was hired to do the job. But as they say, all is well that ends well. The Aziz Mirza film was lauded for dealing with romantic and human relationships in an authentic fashion.

Swades

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades featured Shah Rukh Khan and newbie Gayatri Joshi in the lead. In the film, Shah Rukh plays Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist, who goes back to his own country to discover his roots and familiarise himself with the nation’s issues. It is hailed as one of SRK’s finest.

Paheli

Directed by veteran actor Amol Palekar, this Bollywood fantasy drama had Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. It had screenplay by Sandhya Gokhale and was produced by Gauri Khan. While, it might have gained a cult status over the years, upon its release, the movie was not exactly well received. A magical tale of love and identity, Paheli was released way back in 2005.

Asoka

The 2001 Santosh Sivan movie was jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla. The historical drama saw Shah Rukh Khan as King Asoka and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Princess Kaurwaki. The movie earned decent profits, but was critiqued heavily for deviating from actual history.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This dramedy once again marked the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who by that time had already starred together in movies like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss. Written by Sanjay Chhel, the movie featured music by Jatin-Lalit. The film has serious nostalgic value, primarily thanks to the great pairing of SRK and Juhi and its hummable songs.

Dil Se

The 1998 Mani Ratnam directorial is still quite popular for its treatment of female characters and the excellent score by the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman. Set against the backdrop of insurgency in Northeast India, Dil Se was produced by Ram Gopal Varma and Shekhar Kapur.

Pardes

The Subhash Ghai directorial is famous for its songs and, well, that’s about it. Pardes featured Mahima Chaudhary as female lead, who is no longer seen in movies. It was bankrolled by Ghai with a screenplay by Neeraj Pathak and Javed Siddiqui.

One 2 Ka 4

A spy movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jackie Shroff? Bring it on! While the movie upon its release didn’t exactly work wonders, it is still looked at with a lot of love by SRK fans, because Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla romancing onscreen is something the fans can never get tired of. The movie was helmed by Shashilal K. Nair and produced by Nazir Ahmed.

Deewana

Shah Rukh Khan had made his Bollywood debut with the Raj Kanwar directorial. The movie also featured the late Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. It was produced by Guddu Dhanoa and Lalit Kapoor. Its music was scored by Nadeem Shravan.

Chahat

Yes, SRK had once featured in a movie called Chahat which had Pooja Bhatt as the female lead. The film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Robin Bhatt and Viral Lakhia. It had music by Anu Malik.

English Babu Desi Mem

In case you were wondering, Kal Ho Naa Ho is not the only movie where Sonali Bendre and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen space. Much before KHNH’s release, there came a movie called English Babu Desi Mem. The movie was helmed and produced by Praveen Nischol.

Ram Jaane

This 1995 drama was directed by Rajiv Mehra and produced by Parvesh C. Mehra. The screenplay was written by Vinay Shukla. And yes, this too featured Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla. Gulshan Grover, Tinu Anand and Pankaj Kapur featured prominently.