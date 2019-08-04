Shah Rukh Khan to adapt Money Heist as a Bollywood film: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly bought the rights to Spanish heist TV series Money Heist and plans to make it into a Bollywood film. According to a report in Koimoi, Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK’s production company, has acquired the rights of the show.

Koimoi also reported that Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan may direct the crime thriller.

Money Heist, created by Álex Pina, concluded its third season last month. It stars Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Miguel Herrán, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, and Alba Flores. The series received an Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in the 2018 edition of the awards.

The story in the first two parts is about a grand heist on the Royal Mint of Spain in which a team of people take hostages as part of their plan to print and escape with 2.4 billion Euros. The third part revolves around an assault on the Bank of Spain.

After its first season aired, Netflix had acquired the streaming rights to the series. According to the streaming service’s first quarterly report in 2018, Money Heist was the most-watched non-English language series ever on the platform .

Shah Rukh was last seen as an actor in Zero. The film divided critics and was a box office failure. In a recent media interaction, he had said he is taking a break from films. “I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage…my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,” he said.