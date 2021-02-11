SRK misses AbRam’s ‘Mike Tyson’ moment

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently took to Twitter to share an adorable click of their youngest son AbRam Khan.

Gauri shared a photo of the 7-year-old wearing boxing gloves and wrote in the caption, “My Mike Tyson.” But it looks like Shah Rukh missed this moment in real life so when he later saw his son’s photo, he retweeted it and wrote, “Arre yaar!!! Where was I???”

Arre yaar!!! Where was I ??? https://t.co/DNcUWHhRtq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 10, 2021

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in YRF’s Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone. The shoot of the Siddharth Anand directorial is underway.

This will be Shah Rukh’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero. It is for the first time in SRK’s 29-year-long career that he has not had a release in theatres for over two years.

Shah Rukh Khan had shared in October that his next film will be out in theatres in a year. When a Twitter user asked him about his next release, he replied, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon.”