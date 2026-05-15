‘Shah Rukh Khan said we met when you were naked, we hugged’: Manish Chaudhari

Shah Rukh Khan has a way of making his co-stars feel special and many actors who work with him often share anecdotes about their special relationship with him, or how they became an even bigger fan after meeting the star in person. But for Manish Chaudhari, his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, was truly unforgettable and in a recent interview, Manish recalled that incident. He shared that when he first met the star, he was naked. He recalled that it was on the set of Aryan Khan’s show Ba***ds of Bollywood and he met SRK on the day when he was shooting a scene where he was supposed to be naked.

Manish described his first meeting with SRK as “very odd” and told SHOWSHA, “There is a scene in Ba***ds of Bollywood which we shot through the night. It’s in the spa.” He called it the “robeless scene” as his character is seemingly naked on screen in that scene. He shared, “We were shooting that and I had to go to the bathroom and of course, I sort of went to the bathroom in my costume, which was nothing, and there he was, and I was lathered in oil.”

Manish further recalled that when Shah Rukh saw him, he came in for a hug. Manish said, “So he came like this (to hug), I said, ‘Sir, No. I don’t think you want to do that. He said, ‘Nahi nahi aaja (No no come).” He shared that they met again a few days later, and Shah Rukh made a funny remark on their first meeting. He recalled, “The next time we met, which was 3-4 days later, Aryan said, ‘Papa, (meet) Manish’. He said, ‘Haan mile the na. Tab aap nange the. (Yes we met. You were naked then)’. That’s how I met Shah Rukh Khan.”

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Manish played the role of a film producer named Freddy Sodawallah in Aryan Khan’s show. In an earlier chat with NDTV, he had shared, “Shah Rukh Sir calls me a ‘nice producer’. I met him a couple of times during the shoot. It was always inspiring to meet him. I was extremely happy to have him close by on two or three occasions on set.”

Ba***ds of Bollywood was one of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2025. Despite the show’s success, there hasn’t been much conversation about a second season. The show also starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, among others.