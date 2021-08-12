Shah Rukh Khan’s message to ‘young ladies’ of Chak De India: ‘Thanks for making me the gunda of the film’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his gratitude to the team of his blockbuster film Chak De India, which completed 14 years this week. Taking to his Twitter handle, SRK thanked the “young ladies” of the movie while referring to himself as the “Gunda” of the film.

“Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And Shimit, Adi, @yrf, #MirRanjanNegi, @jaideepsahni, @sudeepdop, @Sukhwindermusic and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Chak De India sprung back into news after the Indian Women’s Hockey team gave a remarkable performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While fans started comparing the real and reel squads, SRK had also left a witty message for the real-life Kabir Khan (his character in Chak De India).

Chak De India (2007) continues to be one of the most memorable performances of Shah Rukh Khan, who famously played the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. His Kabir Khan trains and leads a team of firebrands to victory in the world championship.

Recalling the sleeper hit and working with Shah Rukh, actor Chitrashi Rawat, who played centre forward striker Komal Chautala in Chak De India, told indianexpress.com, “The way Shah Rukh sir makes everyone around him feel is so special. I remember from the time he met us during the reading, and even on the hockey field, he never made us feel like a newcomer. It was so comfortable to be around him as he treated us like an equal. He would also appreciate our work. I think it was a very important lesson I have learned from him. And I carry it with me even today.”

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De India also starred Vidya Malavade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, Tanya Abrol, Anaitha Nair, Shubhi Mehta and Seema Azmi among others.