Shah Rukh Khan meets Tamil actor Dhivyadharshini, gets a tight hug: ‘I will pray for your heart’s joy…’

Tamil actor Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan was overjoyed after she met Shah Rukh Khan. She took to social media and shared photos with him, at what seems to be Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding in Chennai. While SRK wore a white shirt and black pants, Dhivyadharshini wore an orange-coloured saree, with a matching blouse. In the second photo, both the actors share a hug.

She captioned her post, “I hugged him tight and I told him everything I wanted to tell ‘So Many years, soo many memories, soo much of joyyy you have given us sir, for all that you deserve onlyyy the bestttt of bestttt life sir. Every day I will pray for ur heart’s Joy sir’ @iamsrk you don’t deserve any less or any sadness sir…”

Dhivyadharshini wrote, “What a day to post this pic as our KING KHAN celebrates 30 years in this industry. There is no one like you ever before & ever after sir (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much #Atlee darling @priyaatlee for this kindness I wish you a block buster mega hit #jawan 1000crores vasool (wink, hug, heart eyes and red heart emojis).”

Shah Rukh Khan will star in Atlee’s film, Jawan with Nayanthara in the lead role. Apart from that, SRK, who was away from films for several years, is ready to make a comeback with Pathaan in January 2023. In the same year, he will also star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dhunki, which features Taapsee Pannu.