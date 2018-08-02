Shah Rukh Khan meets cancer survivors ahead of World Children’s Winners Games

Shah Rukh Khan met the cancer survivors who will soon be participating in the World Children’s Winners Games. Shah Rukh Khan met the cancer survivors who will soon be participating in the World Children’s Winners Games.

Shah Rukh Khan recently took out time to meet children who survived cancer and will soon be representing India at the World Children’s Winners Games this year. SRK’s Meer Foundation has decided to support the kids by providing them jerseys and kits for the tournament.

Shah Rukh Khan shares, “Each kid that I met today has been a winner in his or her own life. It was great spending time with these rays of sunshine and I wish them all the luck not just for the games in Russia, but also for everything else in their life. I have learnt a lot from them today, they are a source of inspiration and represent the true spirit of sportsmanship”.

The World Children’s Winners Games started in 2010 and are organised in Moscow, Russia every year. Children participate in competitive events like chess, football, swimming, shooting, football, track and table tennis. The games start from August 2 and each child will be accompanied by one parent. A team of social workers and doctors also accompany them every year.

500 survivors of cancer across 20 countries will participate this year. In India, these kids are supported by the Impacct Foundation at Tata Memorial Hospital.

