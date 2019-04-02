Shah Rukh Khan meets Arsenal player Mesut Özil and fiancée Amine Gülşe in London

Shah Rukh Khan, a sports enthusiast, took time out to watch a football game in London. The Zero actor watched Arsenal beat Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London. After the match, the actor clicked photos with German footballer Mesut Özil and his fiancée, Swedish model-actor Amine Gülşe.

Sharing the photos on his Twitter account, SRK wrote, “What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India.” After defeating Newcastle, Ozil’s team has jumped to the third place in the Premier League.

What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India. pic.twitter.com/4rtBJXZ5uW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2019

This is not the first time that King Khan has expressed his love for football. During FIFA World Cup 2018, the actor shared his excitement while watching the games and also posted about how his ‘blood pressure’ was tested by his favourite teams.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also been busy cheering and supporting his Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing season of IPL. He is often seen in the stands with co-owner Juhi Chawla and doesn’t leave a chance to celebrate KKR victories.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next silver screen project. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which failed to impress critics as well as movie buffs. It also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.