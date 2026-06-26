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Shah Rukh Khan marks 34 years in cinema by revealing his shocking alternate career choice
Shah Rukh Khan said he loves teaching his kids and would've been a top-notch teacher in Mangalore.
As Shah Rukh Khan completed 34 years in the film industry, the superstar celebrated the milestone with his fans and well-wishers in Mangalore. Several fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who spent the first five years of his life in the port city from 1965 to 1970, living with his grandfather, Iftikhar Ahmed, the chief engineer of the Mangalore Port.
‘I would have become a teacher’
Social media has since been flooded with reels and videos from the fan interaction. One clip that has gone viral shows Shah Rukh being asked what profession he would have chosen had he continued living in Mangalore. To this, he replied, “I would have been very happy to be in a city like Mangalore for sure. I would have become a teacher. I think I would be in St Aloysius School, or Sharda Vidyalaya or I would be in Mt. Carmel school.”
Listening to this, the crowd erupted in cheers as he further added, “I would have been a teacher here in Mangalore, very happy in teaching children, young children with lots of happiness and goodness. I love teaching my kids so I would have been a teacher, a top-notch teacher in Mangalore.”
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Another memorable moment during the event came when a woman from the audience confessed that she loved Shah Rukh Khan more than her husband, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. Responding with his trademark wit, Shah Rukh smiled and joked, “Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na (You could have told this to me in private),” leaving the audience in splits.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming action film King. The film is particularly significant as it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. King also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.
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