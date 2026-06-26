Shah Rukh Khan marks 34 years in cinema by revealing his shocking alternate career choice

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 34 years in the film industry, the superstar celebrated the milestone with his fans and well-wishers in Mangalore. Several fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who spent the first five years of his life in the port city from 1965 to 1970, living with his grandfather, Iftikhar Ahmed, the chief engineer of the Mangalore Port.

‘I would have become a teacher’

Social media has since been flooded with reels and videos from the fan interaction. One clip that has gone viral shows Shah Rukh being asked what profession he would have chosen had he continued living in Mangalore. To this, he replied, “I would have been very happy to be in a city like Mangalore for sure. I would have become a teacher. I think I would be in St Aloysius School, or Sharda Vidyalaya or I would be in Mt. Carmel school.”