Shah Rukh Khan meets ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh’ author at Mannat, he pens handwritten note: ‘The book reached its destination…’

Shrayana Bhattacharya, the author of ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh’ got a chance to meet Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannaton Sunday. She took to Instagram and revealed that the actor spent an hour with her, and also gave her a handwritten note. She posted a photo of the note, and mentioned that the ‘book had reached its intended destination’.

Shrayana wrote, “Hey say you should never meet your heroes. Whoever wrote/thought that had clearly never encountered @iamsrk After meeting him for an hour at Mannat last night, I can only say that he is superhuman, not of this universe, yet the most humane. A million thanks to @poojadadlani02 without whom this would not have happened. The book has finally reached its intended destination: his library at Mannat. Yes, we took photos. But woh kitaab ki one year anniversary par post karenge #finallyfoundshahrukh.”

On the note, SRK had written to Shrayana, “Thank you for putting me to some good use. My love and thanks to you and all those wonderful women who like me so much. More power to you and your tribe.”

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh was released last year. The book revolved around women who are divided in class, but are united by their love for SRK. A description from Goodreads says, “Embracing Hindi film idol Shah Rukh Khan allows them a small respite from an oppressive culture, a fillip to their fantasies of friendlier masculinity in Indian men. ” A most unusual and compelling book on the female gaze, this is the story of how women have experienced post-liberalization India,” it added.

Meanwhile, SRK is making a comeback after 5 years. In 2023 January he will be seen in Pathaan, and in December of the same year, he will star in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.