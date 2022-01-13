Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shares unseen photo of AbRam, Yash and Roohi

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani on Thursday shared an unseen click of the superstar’s youngest son AbRam with Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi. Pooja posted the picture on her Instagram stories while wishing a friend on her birthday.

The photo has Pooja’s friend posing with AbRam, Yash, Roohi and her own daughter Reyna. Pooja often shares candid clicks of herself with Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan on her social media account.

Recently, when Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan got embroiled in the cruise drug bust case, Pooja Dadlani was seen in court on most days along with the superstar’s security head. Around the same time, an old Instagram post which Pooja wrote for Aryan also went viral.

Pooja wished Aryan Khan on his birthday in 2019 with a selfie featuring herself and the star kid. The post read, “He’s got his father’s intelligence, mother’s charm and his own sense of humour. A sensitive boy with his heart in the right place. Here’s wishing the eldest cub – Aryan – a very Happy Birthday! @___aryan___.”

Pooja Dadlani has been Shah Rukh Khan’s manager since 2012 and she is like a family member.