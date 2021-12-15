Shah Rukh Khan makes first virtual appearance since Aryan Khan’s bail, fans say ‘King is back’

Shah Rukh Khan has stayed out of the public eye ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs on cruise case in October. Although Aryan received bail a while ago, SRK has maintained a low profile since the incident so it came as a surprise for the Badshah’s fans when he made a virtual appearance at a recent event.

SRK took part in a car company’s event where he sent his best wishes to Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma on becoming the brand’s ambassadors. SRK has been associated with the company for many years now.

Fans were quite elated as they saw a glimpse of their star after a long time. Excited fans exclaimed on social media, “King is back.”

#ShahRukhKhan makes a digital appearance to wish Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma on becoming @HyundaiIndia’s brand ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/sIx2WFDMRQ — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 15, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan has been working on Sidharth Anand’s Pathan that marks his return to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, Shah Rukh is also working on Atlee’s next where he is starring alongside Nayanthara.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathan is yet to be officially announced by the makers. The release date of the film has also not been announced yet.