Shah Rukh Khan makes a quiet appearance at Ambani Ganpati celebration, skips paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan quietly attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia and later posed for an inside picture with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruSep 16, 2026 11:50 AM IST
srk ambaniShah Rukh Khan skipped the paparazzi outside Antilia but made a quiet appearance at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
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Shah Rukh Khan is known for making low-key appearances at events. Many times, the actor skips posing for the paparazzi but is later spotted in pictures from the gathering. The same happened at the Ambani family’s recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. While it initially appeared that SRK had missed the grand celebrations at Antilia on September 14 as wife Gauri attended, an inside picture later confirmed that he was indeed present at the festivities.

While several celebrities posed for the paparazzi outside the venue, Shah Rukh skipped the cameras and headed inside. An inside picture later surfaced online, showing Shah Rukh posing with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Also read | ‘Gauri does aarti’: Shah Rukh Khan reveals family’s Ganesh Chaturthi plans, Dhurandhar review

The candid photos were shared by former Member of Parliament Achyuta Samanta, with Shah Rukh Khan spotted in the background in one of the pictures.

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Here’ Shah Rukh Khan’s photo from Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration:

Shah Rukh kept his festive look understated in an all-white outfit and was seen sporting a short haircut. His wife Gauri Khan was also spotted outside the Ambani residence before entering the celebration. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were also present at the festivities.

The actor’s appearance comes days after he spoke about his own Ganesh Chaturthi plans during an AskSRK session on X. Shah Rukh revealed that the celebrations at his home would be a family affair, with his wife Gauri performing the aarti before the visarjan. He also said that his children and friends come together at home to pray, spend time and laugh together.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also been interacting with fans about his work. He recently praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, revealing that he has watched both parts of the film.

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On the work front, the actor is gearing up for King, directed by Siddharth Anand and scheduled to release on December 24.

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