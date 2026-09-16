Shah Rukh Khan makes a quiet appearance at Ambani Ganpati celebration, skips paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan skipped the paparazzi outside Antilia but made a quiet appearance at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for making low-key appearances at events. Many times, the actor skips posing for the paparazzi but is later spotted in pictures from the gathering. The same happened at the Ambani family’s recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. While it initially appeared that SRK had missed the grand celebrations at Antilia on September 14 as wife Gauri attended, an inside picture later confirmed that he was indeed present at the festivities.

While several celebrities posed for the paparazzi outside the venue, Shah Rukh skipped the cameras and headed inside. An inside picture later surfaced online, showing Shah Rukh posing with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.