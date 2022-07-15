scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan makes a dapper appearance at airport, fans say ‘thanks for ditching the umbrella’. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night.

July 15, 2022 10:36:42 am
Shah Rukh Khan kept his recent airport look comfy and casual. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, and fans are thankful that he is no longer hiding behind umbrellas. SRK was seen hiding his face with the aid of umbrellas in the recent past, which had left his fans quite upset.

They also showered love on his casual style. The actor was dressed in a black overcoat, paired with a t-shirt and blue jeans. SRK completed his look with a pair of sneakers and had his face mask on too. He was also toting a backpack.

SRK fans are in awe of the star’s look. The comment section of the paparazzi was flooded with compliments for Shah Rukh. While one wrote, “Only King, so simply casual styling,” another posted, “Always amazing to see him ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.”

See the latest photos and video of Shah Rukh Khan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Very recently, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, SRK greeted his fans from his Mumbai residence Mannat along with his little son AbRam Khan. The actor stood in the balcony of his house. He was seen waving and greeting his fans who were stationed outside his house to get a glimpse of the star.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. SRK also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Jawan with Nayanthara, which is directed by Atlee. The actor has been away from the big screen for over four years now. His last release was Zero.

