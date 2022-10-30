Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor’s Dil To Pagal Hai turns 25, Shiamak Davar celebrates ‘firsts’ with Yash Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s musical romantic drama film Dil To Pagal Hai turned 25 on October 30. The film remains special for many reasons.

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar took to Instagram to share his excitement on the day. He shared a clip of the film’s song Koi Ladki Hai video, which also had a small BTS clip at the end where we get to see Shiamak.

Sharing the same, Shiamak Davar wrote, “Firsts are always special. And when the firsts are with legends like Yashji, they become extra special. #25YearsOfDTPH Thank you everyone for all your love over all these years❤️ #grateful | @yrf.”

The production house Yash Raj Films too shared an Instagram reel that has glimpses of the film and the film’s title track playing in the background.

The makers wrote, “25 years ago… Rahul asked ‘Mohabbat kya hai?’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined ❤️ #25YearsOfDTPH.”

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai also starred Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The film emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Dil To Pagal Hai received multiple National awards — Best Supporting Actress for Karisma Kapoor, and for Best Choreography, which went to Shiamak Davar. It also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film bagged 11 nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

