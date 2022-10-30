scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor’s Dil To Pagal Hai turns 25, Shiamak Davar celebrates ‘firsts’ with Yash Chopra

It is the 25th release anniversary of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s musical romantic drama, Dil To Pagal Hai.

Dil To Pagal Hai turns 25Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor's film Dil To Pagal Hai has turned 25.

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s musical romantic drama film Dil To Pagal Hai turned 25 on October 30. The film remains special for many reasons.

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar took to Instagram to share his excitement on the day. He shared a clip of the film’s song Koi Ladki Hai video, which also had a small BTS clip at the end where we get to see Shiamak.

Also read |More to Yash Chopra than romance in the Alps, chiffon sarees: He gave India the ‘angry young man’, films on religious amity

Sharing the same, Shiamak Davar wrote, “Firsts are always special. And when the firsts are with legends like Yashji, they become extra special. #25YearsOfDTPH Thank you everyone for all your love over all these years❤️ #grateful | @yrf.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiamak Davar (@shiamakofficial)

The production house Yash Raj Films too shared an Instagram reel that has glimpses of the film and the film’s title track playing in the background.

The makers wrote, “25 years ago… Rahul asked ‘Mohabbat kya hai?’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined ❤️ #25YearsOfDTPH.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai also starred Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The film emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Dil To Pagal Hai received multiple National awards — Best Supporting Actress for Karisma Kapoor, and for Best Choreography, which went to Shiamak Davar. It also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film bagged 11 nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

(With inputs from ANI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 03:05:33 pm
Next Story

The changing face of Chhath: The Sun belongs to all, but ghats are reserved

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

On Ananya Panday’s birthday, a trip down memory lane with young Ananya, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement