Shah Rukh Khan turns rapper, urges fans to vote

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined the league of Bollywood stars who have been encouraging Indians to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. SRK on Monday shared a special video urging the citizens of the nation to exercise their ballot and choose a responsible government.

Shah Rukh has lend his voice to various films. But this is probably the first time he has crooned for a video issued in public interest. The song titled “Karo Matdan” has some catchy and fun lyrics like “Hum desh ki awaaz, desh ke deewane. Janta taiyaar apna faisla sunane.” In the song, he tells everyone to vote for a government that loves the country and its citizens more than themselves.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Abby Viral, the over-a-minute long song has been sung by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein…aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! ‘Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.’ Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi @abbyviral @parakramsinghr . https://t.co/9280i8BnK3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to share the video saying, “PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein…aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! ‘Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.’ Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi @abbyviral @parakramsinghr .”

Previously, stars like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal had responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to encourage people to cast their votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.