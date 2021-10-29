scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mannat to receive Aryan Khan, court accepts Juhi Chawla’s surety. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will likely be released from Arthur Road jail on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 29, 2021 5:45:14 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan has left from Mannat ahead of Aryan Khan's release. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has left from his residence in Mumbai, Mannat, to receive his son Aryan Khan after the latter spent 25 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Actor Juhi Chawla appeared before the special NDPS court as a surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan Khan.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday. The Bombay High Court has released a 5-page order with bail conditions. The court also said that Aryan Khan and the co-accused are not to leave the country without prior permission and shouldn’t make any statement regarding the court proceedings before media.

 

He has to submit a personal bond of ₹ 1 lakh, and surrender his passport. Aryan Khan also has to go to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings, not do anything to delay trial, and join investigations whenever required. If these conditions are violated, the NCB can request cancellation of bail as per the court order.

See photos from Mannat below:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
aryan khan bail A convoy of cars has left from Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah Rukh khan son bail Shah Rukh Khan has left Mannat to receive his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |liveAryan Khan case LIVE updates: Bombay HC releases 5-page order with bail conditions
shah rukh khan son jail Aryan Khan will be returning from jail after 25 days. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aryan khan bail Aryan Khan was first arrested on October 2 in the drugs on cruise case. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan and two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. They had approached the High Court after the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas last Wednesday. Aryan was in jail for 25 days before he was granted bail.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi earlier told NDTV about Shah Rukh Khan, “He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I’m not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father’s face last time I met him.”

“Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail,” reported India Today.

