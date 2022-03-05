Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Pathaan shoot, fans are elated for him: ‘So good to see him back’

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shoot of director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The actor has reportedly flown to Spain to shoot for a schedule of the film. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. Deepika Padukone, too, has left for Spain to join him on the shoot.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

On Saturday, several videos and photos of Shah Rukh at the airport surfaced on social media. The actor opted for black denims and a black T-shirt, which he paired with a blue hoodie as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. His hair was tied in a ponytail and he wore a headband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As SRK reached the entrance of the airport, he hugged his driver and walked away. On his way, he greeted the CISF personnel stationed at the entrance.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor’s fans were elated to have their King Khan back in action. On a paparazzo’s Instagram post, a fan commented, “So good to see him back out and about again ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.” Another added, “Wowwww😍😍😍😍bade dino bad.” Some were quick to notice the actor’s gesture towards his driver. “The way he hugged his driver!! 🫂❤️-” a fan wrote. Another comment on the video read, “Uff king the way walking and that hug he give to his driver 😍😍”

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh had shared the first teaser of Pathaan. It featured him, along with his co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the theaters in January 2023.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in director Atlee’s new film, and will then collaborate for the first time with director Rajkumar Hirani. Neither project has officially been announced yet.