Leaked photos from Pathaan sets has Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his eight pack abs, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan is in Spain for the shoot of his upcoming film Pathaan. Some new photos of the actor have surfaced on social media, where his physical transformation is quite visible. SRK now sports eight pack abs and a new hairstyle.

Shah Rukh’s chiselled physique has left fans in awe of their favourite star. In the photos, he is seen in green cargo pants. His long hair is complementing his rugged look.

Another photo of SRK has the actor wearing a jacket and a woollen cap to fight the chilly weather of Spain. Photos of Deepika Padukone from the sets of the film have also emerged online. As per reports, Shah Rukh and Deepika are in Spain to shoot a song sequence of Pathaan.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are elated to have their ‘King’ back in action as they have dropped heart and fire emojis on the leaked pictures. Commenting on a photo, a fan wrote, “King is back kya physic h.”

Earlier, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared several photos and videos from Spain.

The makers of Pathaan earlier this month released a teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The video gave a glimpse of SRK and had Deepika and John talking about the titular character, Pathaan. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recently said that the movie “has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.