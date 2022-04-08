Shah Rukh Khan hides his face behind a scarf in leaked photos from Atlee’s Lion sets, see them here

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has not had a release since 2018 but it looks like the actor will now have some back-to-back releases, to the delight of his fans. The Pathaan actor is said to be working with Atlee on his next film and now, a new photo from the set of the film has found its way on social media.

Shah Rukh’s face is covered with a scarf but his long locks are evident. Fans are convinced that this is SRK’s look from Atlee’s film as just a couple of days ago, the actor had tweeted that he was discussing Vijay’s Beast with Atlee. One fan wrote, “So it is confirmed that SRK has begun the shoot of Atlee sir’s Lion.”

Shah Rukh had earlier tweeted, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

The Raees actor apparently started shooting for Atlee’s film in September 2021 as a source told indianexpress.com at the time, “While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara joined a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati will play the antagonist in the film and he will join the cast later.” Nayanthara plays a significant role in the film and the actor was clicked exiting Mumbai airport just a couple of days ago. The movie reportedly also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

It has been speculated that Vijay might make a cameo appearance in Atlee’s film with SRK, given the Beast actor has collaborated with the director on Bigil and Mersal.

Shah Rukh’s next Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.