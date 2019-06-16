Shah Rukh Khan launches Meer Foundation website on Father’s Day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has launched the website of his NGO called the Meer Foundation. He tweeted, “A foundation I named after my father – @MeerFoundation – aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world.”

“On this very special day, #MeerFoundation brings to you a platform, powered by information, promising to strengthen women across the country,” the official Twitter handle of Meer Foundation tweeted.

A foundation I named after my father – @MeerFoundation – aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world.https://t.co/BB0Eipnwum — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

According to the official website of Meer Foundation, their mission is to ‘enable, enhance and encourage – empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.’

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh received an honorary doctorate from the University of Law, London in recognition of his work in championing human rights, access to justice and crime reduction.

Apart from making this announcement on Father’s Day, Shah Rukh also tweeted a photo featuring himself with son Aryan Khan. In the photo, both, Shah Rukh and Aryan are seen facing their backs to the camera. The two are wearing Indian cricket team jerseys with Mufasa and Simba written on their backs.

Shah Rukh tweeted this photo to wish his fans a very happy father’s day. He also said that he and his son are geared up for India vs Pakistan world cup match, which will be held on Sunday afternoon.