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Mohit Suri says Shah Rukh Khan lauded him for keeping Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda away from limelight before Saiyaara release: ‘Best thing’
In a recent interaction, director Mohit Suri revealed that his strategy of keeping Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda away from limelight before Saiyaara release was praised by Shah Rukh Khan.
Saiyaara was one of the most talked-about films of 2025 — not just because of its box office success, but also because of how the film launched two newcomers who instantly became fan favourites: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. However, this wasn’t just a coincidence; it was a planned strategy. The makers decided to keep the lead cast away from the limelight even after the film’s release and instead pushed the film’s story and music more. This worked in their favour, as the intrigue around Aneet and Ahaan led to greater footfall in theatres.
Shah Rukh Khan lauded Mohit Suri’s strategy
In a recent interaction, director Mohit Suri revealed that this strategy was praised by Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Variety India, he said, “They were doing their bit but not the regular interviews and marketing and other stuff. This is not a PR thing. The great Shah Rukh Khan, when he met me at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, said this is the best thing we did.”
He added, “Because we didn’t have stars, we concentrated on making great music. We spent more time promoting the music. We did not promote it through interviews or by sending the actors out like everyone does. We spent that money on pushing the music instead. And it all paid back. It all went very authentic.”
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Rejected Ahaan after 2-3 meetings: Mohit Suri
However, it wasn’t a cakewalk for Ahaan to be cast in the film, despite Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra recommending him. Explaining the same, Mohit said, “So, I met this boy and Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir told me, ‘He is your character. He is Krish Kapoor.’ And they never let me meet him in the YRF office. He was told, ‘Go meet him in your office.’ And my office is not like a corporate office. It’s like a pad.”
Ahaan was instructed to meet Mohit at the director’s personal creative space, where all his work takes shape. However, despite meeting Ahaan two to three times, Mohit wasn’t convinced and initially rejected him. Revealing the same, he said, “It’s like a den where I sit and write. It’s a simple two bedroom apartment with a garden outside, where I can do my writing and my music and stuff like that. And he comes there, and I didn’t find him like Krish Kapoor at all. I found him to be a sweet, really soft boy. So I told Adi sir, ‘He is not the kind of guy.’ And we did spend two or three meetings where I had actually completely rejected him.”
Mohit eventually saw the potential in Ahaan and cast him in the role, making him an overnight star.