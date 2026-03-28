Mohit Suri says Shah Rukh Khan lauded him for keeping Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda away from limelight before Saiyaara release: ‘Best thing’

Saiyaara was one of the most talked-about films of 2025 — not just because of its box office success, but also because of how the film launched two newcomers who instantly became fan favourites: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. However, this wasn’t just a coincidence; it was a planned strategy. The makers decided to keep the lead cast away from the limelight even after the film’s release and instead pushed the film’s story and music more. This worked in their favour, as the intrigue around Aneet and Ahaan led to greater footfall in theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan lauded Mohit Suri’s strategy

In a recent interaction, director Mohit Suri revealed that this strategy was praised by Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Variety India, he said, “They were doing their bit but not the regular interviews and marketing and other stuff. This is not a PR thing. The great Shah Rukh Khan, when he met me at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, said this is the best thing we did.”