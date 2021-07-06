Avinash Gowariker shares latest photo of Shah Rukh Khan, says ‘King is King’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s latest photo shared by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker is sure to set the internet ablaze.

Gowariker shared a click of the Pathan actor with a caption that read, “#PostPackUpShot with @iamsrk.. King is King!! 🙌”

Avinash Gowariker’s caption is a play on Singh is King, a title that has been associated with Akshay Kumar ever since his 2008 film of the same name.

Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting for his upcoming YRF film titled Pathan. Alongside SRK, the movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan marks SRK’s return to the silver screen after Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero.

Shah Rukh recently completed 29 years in the Hindi film industry and thanked his fans via Twitter. “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved,” he tweeted.